PRIME Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to intensive care with coronavirus symptoms after his condition reportedly worsened.

The Prime Minister has been at St Thomas’ Hospital in London since Sunday, after having been admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.

A spokesperson for Downing Street said: “Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.

“The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary.

“The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.”

