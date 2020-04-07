A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

JOSEPH METHUEN WALKER, 52, of The Oaks, Church Village, Rhondda Cynon Taff, was fined £1,003 after he admitted speeding at 78mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between Newport’s Morrisons roundabout and Pye Corner roundabout.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs, a £100 surcharge and his licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

DANIELLE MORRIS, 33, of Brambling Crescent, Penallta, Caerphilly, was fined £184 after she admitted speeding at 98mph in a 50mph on the A467 in Newport on between the Morrisons roundabout and Pye Corner roundabout.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and her licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

MORE NEWS

MONET ELISE RUTHERFORD-BANKS, 20, of New High Street, Six Bells, Abertillery, was fined £180 after she admitted speeding at 79mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between Newport’s Morrisons roundabout and Pye Corner roundabout.

She was also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £32 surcharge and her licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

ALISON ROBERTS, 51, of Viaduct Way, Bassaleg, Newport, was fined £46 after she admitted speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons roundabout and Pye Corner roundabout.

She was also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £32 surcharge and her licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

ANDREW LEE RUTTER, 39, of Bryn Awelon, Penpedairheol, Caerphilly, was fined £100 after he was caught speeding at 59mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between Newport’s Morrisons roundabout and Pye Corner roundabout.

He was also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £32 surcharge and his licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

TERSEA SELDON, 46, of Hafod Fach View, High Meadow, Abercarn, was fined £123 after she admitted speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between Newport’s Morrisons roundabout and Pye Corner roundabout.

She was also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £32 surcharge and her licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

KERRYANNE TUTTON, 44, of Alexandra Place, Newbridge, was fined £110 after she admitted speeding at 66mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between Newport’s Morrisons roundabout and Pye Corner roundabout.

She was also ordered to pay a £32 surcharge, £85 costs and her licence was endorsed with four penalty points.

ALAN TALABANI, 50, of Duffryn Avenue, Lakeside, Cardiff, was fined £1,000 after he admitted driving without due care and attention on the A4042 in Abergavenny.

He was also ordered to pay a £100 surcharge, £85 costs and his licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

CHARLOTTE TOPSY PA-TEY, 34, of Carlton Road, Newport, was fined £115 after she pleaded guilty to speeding at 49mph in a 40mph zone on the M4.

She was also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £32 surcharge and her licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

JAMIE MORGAN, 31, of Roman Way, Caerleon, was fined £100 after he admitted speeding at 50mph in a 40mph zone in Newport on the M4.

He was also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £32 surcharge and her licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

KIMBERLEY RICKARD, 35, of Llanerch Road, Trinant, was fined £100 after she pleaded guilty to speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone in Oakdale.

She was also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £32 surcharge and her licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

HUGH PAUL WEEKS, 61, of Neddern Court, Caldicot, was fined £220 after he pleaded guilty to speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 in Newport.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs, a £32 surcharge and his licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

DAVID THOMAS HATHWAY, 29, of Abertillery Road, Blaina, was fined £660 after he admitted failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

He was also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £66 surcharge and his licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

MORE NEWS:

MD GOLAM KIBRIA, 41, of Hereford Street, Newport, was fined £660 after he admitted failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

He was also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £66 surcharge and his licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

STEPHANIE LAWRENCE, 41, of Bryn Golau, Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly, was fined £120 after she pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance.

She was also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £32 surcharge and her licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

SHANI NIINEMAE, 58, of Church Road, Risca, was fined £660 after she admitted failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

She was also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £66 surcharge and her licence was endorsed with six penalty points.