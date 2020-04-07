WOMEN'S charities say the coronavirus outbreak will lead to increased domestic violence – with thousands of incidents already reported in Gwent last year.

The charities warn that perpetrators will use the isolation period as a “tool of coercive and controlling behaviour”, and that women and children are consistently more vulnerable during periods of societal stress.

A joint statement from Women’s Aid, End Violence Against Women and several others warns Covid-19 will have serious impacts on the lives of women and children because “home is not always a place of safety”.

They said: “We know perpetrators will use infection control measures as a tool of coercive and controlling behaviour.

“Access to support for women and children may also shrink further due to social isolation and those in poverty will be severely impacted.

“Measures to decrease social contact are likely to have significant mental health impacts on the population, and this could be acute for survivors coping and recovering from trauma.”

They added that women will be “disproportionately impacted” by the coronavirus, as they are over-represented in the care sector, more likely to be in low-paid work, more reliant on social security and the worst impacted by poverty.

The latest Home Office data shows Gwent Police recorded 16,112 domestic abuse-related incidents in 2018-19.

This was a rise of 44 per cent on the year before, and almost 50 per cent more than in 2015-16.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said "the force recognises that, during this difficult time, home is not a sanctuary for everyone; and we are urging people who are affected by domestic abuse to reach out.

“We need victims of domestic abuse to know we are here for them. If you feel hurt, isolated, frightened or controlled, reach out to us.

“There is support that we, together with our partner agencies, can provide, but please do not suffer in silence.”

Across England and Wales, 571,000 incidents were recorded last year, including both where a crime was recorded by police and where it was decided no specific crime had been committed.

Claire Barnett, executive director of UN Women UK, said many incidents of domestic abuse are not reported and that isolation will cause a spike, as seen during other times of societal stress.

She added: “This is even before we factor in those instances where the victim will have told no-one.

“Women and children are consistently more vulnerable as the targets of violence in these situations, and now as many women will be struggling to find work and unable to maintain their financial independence, this will only worsen.”

A government spokesman said they understand victims and survivors may feel even more vulnerable and urged anyone in immediate danger to call 999.

He added: “Advice and support will continue to be available to victims. The National Domestic Abuse Helpline is staffed by experts 24 hours a day, every day of the year, and the government has announced a £1.6 billion Covid-19 fund for local authorities to support the most vulnerable.”