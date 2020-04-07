A NEWPORT mental health organisation has said they have not received an increase in calls since the government lockdown - despite research showing the pandemic is having a seriously negative impact on young people.

With reports the coronavirus pandemic is causing an increase in anxiety and other mental health issues, Newport Mind has taken steps to adapt many of their services to provide advice and support by telephone and online.

Ben Tinniswood, who works at Newport Mind as a community fundraising co-ordinator said: “To date new enquiries to Newport Mind have showed no particular increase since the government’s advice to stay at home was issued.

“We are focussing on maintaining a continuity of service for our service users, whilst also letting everyone else know that we are still here and available to anyone who needs our help.

“We have put up temporary pages on our website, with up to date information and guidance as well as advice on looking after your mental and physical wellbeing in the current situation”.

Another charity, YoungMinds, has said that the spread of the virus is already having a major impact on children with mental health issues and many will be experiencing anxiety for the first time.

The charity found that four in five, of those questioned aged 25 and under with mental health needs, that the pandemic had made their mental health problem “worse”.

Newport Mind’s ‘Families First’ team have been helping families who have been facing challenges in prioritising their home-schooling workload.

Emma Thomas, chief executive of YoungMinds, said: "The results of this survey show just how big an impact this has had, and will continue to have, on the mental health of young people.

"We need to find ways to help those young people who have lost their support - not least because, in many cases, they have also lost many of their coping mechanisms, including contact with friends or routines that help them to manage their conditions.

"We also know that many young people who previously might not have needed mental health support are likely to do so in future. As the impact of the pandemic and the restrictions on their lives continues to sink in, more young people are likely to struggle.

"The Government must fully recognise the growing mental health impact that Covid-19 will continue to have on children and young people, and ensure that addressing this is a key component of the ongoing response".

Newport Mind’s phone line is open from 10am to 4pm Monday to Friday 01633 258 741.

For more information from YoungMinds visit: www.youngminds.org.uk

Confidential, non-judgemental advice and support with metal health issues is available 24 hours a day from the Samaritans on 116 123.