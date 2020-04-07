THE man who died in a crash on the M4 in Newport on Sunday has been named as Kirk Butcher, a "kind and supportive" father of three.

Mr Butcher, a builder from the Ebbw Vale area, was described as "a fun loving husband, father, son and brother" in a tribute released by his family.

His family said Mr Butcher, 45, "adored" his three daughters.

"He was a family man who lived his life to the fullest, often enjoying nights out with his wife Janet, and family," the tribute read.

"Kirk was a builder by trade, so he had a wide circle of friends, he was kind and supportive and could always put a smile on your face.

"He will be sadly missed by all that knew him. As a family we would like to thank all friends that have sent wishes and would respectfully request time to grieve.”

Mr Butcher died following a crash involving a van and a car, on the westbound carriageway of the M4 near Junction 25A.

The crash happened at around 3.30am on Sunday, April 5.

Gwent Police said a 23-year-old man from the Cwmbran area has been charged with death by dangerous driving and failing to stop.

He is due to appear before Cardiff Magistrates Court today (Tuesday, April 7).