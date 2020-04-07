MESSAGES of support have poured in for prime minister Boris Johnson from across the political spectrum in Gwent.

The prime minister was admitted to intensive care on Monday after his Covid-19 symptoms worsened during the afternoon.

And politicians from across Gwent took to social media to wish Mr Johnson well on Monday evening.

Cllr Matthew Evans, leader of Newport council’s Conservative group, backed the PM to “pull through in the biggest fight of his life.”

“Awful news but I know he is a fighter and I am sure he will pull through in the biggest fight of his life,” Cllr Evans posted.

“Thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.”

Monmouthshire council leader, Cllr Peter Fox, also sent his support.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with @BorisJohnson at this worrying time,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I wish him the very best, we need him back soon.”

Councillor Andrew Morgan, the leader of the Welsh Local Government Association, said: “The thoughts of everyone in local government in Wales tonight are with Mr Johnson, his family, and the many other families who are all facing this horrific illness.”

Chris Evans, MP for Islwyn, said: “This is such a shocking turn of events but he will have the best care possible and our #NHS will help him pull through.”

And Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds also shared a message of support.

“This is terrible news. Thoughts and prayers with ⁦⁦@BorisJohnson and his family at this awful time,” he said.

Blaenau Gwent AM Alun Davies wrote: “From one patient to another…. My thoughts are with Boris Johnson and wishing him a speedy recovery and return to full health.”

Newport Independent councillor Chris Evans, who says he is also fighting the virus, wrote that his thoughts are with Mr Johnson, his family, friends and colleagues “at this unbearable time.”

“I sincerely hope he makes a full and speedy recovery,” he added.

Cllr Dimitri Batrouni, Monmouthshire council’s Labour group leader, said: “Don’t support the Prime Minister politically, but I truly hope he comes through this.

“He has a baby on the way #GetWellBoris and to everyone else suffering with the coronavirus.”