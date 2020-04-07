GWENT Police are calling on the public for their help to find these three wanted men.

Christopher McCue

Police are appealing for information to find 48-year-old Christopher McCue from Newport who has breached his licence conditions after being released from prison on March 13.

He received a four-month and 14-day sentence for driving whilst disqualified after being sentenced at Cardiff Magistrates' Court in January.

McCue has been recalled to jail.

If you have any information, call 101 quoting 2000073520 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Sheldon Lewis

Police are re-appealing for information to find 22-year-old Sheldon Lewis from Newport.

A warrant has been issued after he failed to appear at Cardiff Crown Court on 29th January after being charged with breaching a court order.

Sheldon is described as white, of a slim build, with short dark hair.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting reference number 2000070638 or you can direct message us on Facebook or Twitter.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Mohamed Ali Ahmedpor

Police are re-appealing for information to find Mohamed Ali Ahmedpor, 27, from Newport, who has breached his licence conditions after being released from prison on March 13, 2019.

He was jailed for 14 months for reckless driving after being sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court in September 2018.

If you have any information please call 101 quoting 1900311881 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.