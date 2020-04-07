OVER 12,000 people in Wales have been tested for the coronavirus in the last six weeks, Public Health Wales have said.

Of those, 27.5 per cent have tested positive, with 3,499 confirmed cases.

The area with the most number of people tested is, naturally, Cardiff, where 2,170 have been tested - 31.5% of those produced positive results.

In Gwent, Newport has seen the most number of tests, with 886 – as of Monday, April 6, 425 people from the city have tested positive.

Caerphilly has seen the second most number of tests with 684; followed by Torfaen with 384; Monmouthshire with 372; and Blaenau Gwent with 278.

View the map below to see how many tests have been carried out in your area and the percentage of positive results.

The Welsh Government had planned to do 9,000 tests a day by the end of April – but this has since reduced after health secretary Vaughan Gething said a private company had pulled out of a contract the provide 5,000 of the tests.

Yesterday, 910 tests were carried out, significantly lower than the government’s original plan of 2,000 a day by April 7.

