A TEENAGER from Ebbw Vale has used her week's wages to buy boxes of chocolates for paramedics and other frontline NHS staff.

Aleece, 17, said she "really wanted to give something back as a way to say thanks".

The student, who found herself with extra hours spare due to college closures and cancelled driving lessons, picked up additional shifts in her local Iceland, Ebbw Vale.

And after taking home a bigger pay packet than usual, she chose to spend her normal wage on chocolates for our NHS heroes.

She said: "We have a lot of family members who work for the NHS and I’ve been overwhelmed by seeing the pressure they are under right now.

"I really wanted to give something back as a way to say thanks and everyone loves chocolate.

"You don’t need to spend money, words can go a long way, but I think we can all do our bit to say thanks for everything they are doing right now.”

(Aleece said she wanted to do her bit to say thank you. Picture: Iceland.)

Frontline staff were invited to the store to collect the chocolates.

Richard Walker, Managing Director of Iceland Foods described Aleece's actions as a "selfless act of kindness".

He added: “We’re constantly proud of the work our store staff do for their local communities and Aleece’s selfless act of kindness has shown this is the best possible way.

“A fifth of our Iceland colleagues are aged under 21, and are working tirelessly to help feed the nation.

"It’s important to recognise the efforts that so many young people are doing their bit on the frontline.”