19 MORE people have died with coronavirus in Wales over the last 24 hours, meaning the total number of deaths has now surpassed 200.

Public Health Wales have also reported 291 new cases of covid-19, taking the number of confirmed cases up to 3,790.

The Aneurin Bevan University Health Board - which covers Gwent - saw a rise of 57 new cases, meaning there are now 1,160 cumulative cases in the area.

Within Gwent, Caerphilly saw the biggest increase, with 15 new cases, followed by Newport with 13 cases.

Monmouthshire, Blaenau Gwent and Torfaen witnessed 12, 10 and 7 new cases respectively.

The biggest increase is within the Swansea Bay Health Board area, where 78 new cases were reported, taking their total to 490.

In total, 212 people have died with coronavirus in Wales.

Dr Giri Shankar, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said:

“We offer our condolences to families and friends affected, and we ask those reporting on the situation to respect patient confidentiality.

“Public Health Wales has conducted more than 15,000 tests for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) on more than 13,000 individuals since the start of this outbreak.

“Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) is now circulating in every part of Wales. The single most important action we can all take in fighting Coronavirus is to stay at home in order to protect the NHS, and save lives.

“We want to thank each and every person across Wales for doing their bit to help slow the spread of the virus."