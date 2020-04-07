GWENT Police's Action Fraud team have received reports of a scam email alleging to be from the government, asking for donations to the NHS during the coronavirus outbreak.

At the end of the email there is a request for donations be made via bank transfer.

Transferring money by bank transfer is a common technique used by criminals to divert payment methods from official websites.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "If you receive one of these messages, do not click on web links or attachments and never respond to messages that ask you for personal or financial information.

"If you need to verify a message, do so via your own trusted method."

To get in touch with Gwent Police's Action Fraud team, call 0300 123 2040.