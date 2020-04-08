RESIDENTS in Newport have voiced anger at the council’s decision to close all gated parks and open spaces, after the UK Government said doing so should be a “last resort.”

Newport City Council closed its gated parks on March 23 to help delay the spread of coronavirus.

However, residents have criticised the decision citing social distancing difficulties for dog walkers and those without access to a garden.

On Twitter, Wendy Booth said: “I was going at various times once a day since the lockdown and saw a maximum of 10 people in the whole park each time.

“Meanwhile, people can gather in other places and pass each other on the pavement while exercising – makes no sense.”

Mike Hibbert said: “Some people don’t have gardens and it would be great to exercise in green space.

“Why are parks closed after the government have repeatedly said they should be open? Given that you closed them before the government put us into “lockdown”, do you think people might behave differently now?

“It’s not great for a minority to take away from the great majority of people that do follow the rules.”

Newport City Council has said that gated parks were closed because some residents continued to avoid social distancing advice.

The council said: “We hope people understand that the priority has to be keeping people safe, If people are using open spaces they are urged to maintain social distancing.”

Yesterday, the UK Government’s secretary of state for housing, communities and local government Robert Jenrick said that no council wants to close parks and open spaces.

He said: “That really is an absolute last resort and should be because we want people to be able to go out and have exercise.”