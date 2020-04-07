A MOTHER who died when she crashed head-on into another motorist after driving the wrong way down the M4 had been drinking a “considerable amount of alcohol” and taking cocaine.

Georgina Coombs, 38, of Cwmbran, had left a party following a row before she got behind the wheel of her Vauxhall Astra, an inquest heard.

She travelled along the M4 for nearly two miles as oncoming drivers frantically swerved out of her way and flashed their lights.

MORE NEWS

The mum-of-two eventually hit the helpless Dale Jones in his BMW near Newport’s Brynglas Tunnels, causing him “serious life-changing injuries”.

The Pontypool-born Ms Coombs was declared dead at the scene just after 10.40pm on Friday, February 22, 2019.

The senior coroner for Gwent, Caroline Saunders, told Newport Coroner’s Court: “Georgina Coombs attended a party with friends and family.

“During the course of the evening there was a disagreement between the attendees which resulted in Georgina leaving the house at approximately 22.20 hours, apparently without telling anyone she was going.

“Her partner followed her but Georgina had already driven away from the house in her Vauxhall Astra by the time he got outside.

“Georgina’s journey thereafter is compiled from a combination of CCTV footage, eye-witness accounts and dashcam footage.

“At 22.37 Georgina turned left from Tredegar Park intersection onto the westbound exit slip road from the M4 motorway.

"She had driven past the correct eastbound entry slip road from the intersection.

“Georgina drove onto the westbound carriageway of the M4 but she is driving in the wrong direction; against the flow of traffic

“I am satisfied that the road signs and road markings are clear and unambiguous.

"The turn that Georgina took is not a “natural” or obvious turn to take and on the face of it there is no obvious reason for her electing to drive in that direction.”

The coroner added: “Georgina continues along the M4 for 2.8km. She passes several cars that swerve out of her way and flash their lights.

"It appears that at one point Georgina attempted to avoid the oncoming traffic. It is hard to understand why she did not realise her mistake and pull onto the hard shoulder.

“At this time Mr Dale Jones was driving westwards on the M4 in his BMW.

"Mr Jones is in the third lane of the M4, travelling within the speed imit. He passes through the Brynglas Tunnels and shortly afterwards encounters Georgina heading towards him.

“He brakes and attempts to turn his car however he is unable to avoid a head on collision with Georgina’s Astra.

“I am satisfied that there was nothing in the way that Mr Jones was driving which contributed to this collision.”

The court heard how the emergency services were called and “despite intensive resuscitation measures”, Ms Coombs was declared dead at the scene.

Mr Jones “suffered serious life-changing injuries” after the crash near Junction 26 in the Malpas area of Newport.

Ms Saunders said: “Toxicological analysis demonstrated that Georgina had consumed a considerable quantity of alcohol.

“The level in her blood stream, although not directly comparable to “in life” samples was almost two and a half times the legal limit for driving.

“Georgina had also used cocaine prior to her death.

“I am of the opinion that the high level of alcohol was the reason that Georgina was driving in this dangerous and fatal manner.”

The coroner concluded that Ms Coombs had died of multiple injuries as a result of a road traffic collision.