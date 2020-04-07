WITH the Prime Minister still receiving treatment in the intensive care unit at St Thomas' Hospital in London, it again fell to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to take over the government's daily coronavirus briefing.

Mr Raab said that Prime Minister Boris Johnson remained in high spirits despite his hospitalisation and said that he had not required any mechanical intervention at this time.

"He's not just the Prime Minister," he said.

"He's not just our boss, he's also a colleague, he's also a friend."

Mr Raab said that his thoughts were with Mr Johnson's family.

Despite a temporary change at the helm, Mr Raab said that he and those in government will "not flinch" in fighting coronavirus.

He also spoke of reinforcing efforts on 'the home front' as well as supporting the international community while strictly adhering to the most recent advice from experts.

"At every step we've been following the scientific and medical advice," he said.

Mr Raab revealed that to date 213,181 people had now been tested for the disease, with 18,589 having been admitted to hospital with symptoms.

Asked who the ultimate decision maker would be in lieu of the Prime Minister, Mr Raab said that he had been asked to deputise by Mr Johnson.

"We are tasked with a clear determination to get this done," he said.

When asked who would make the decision if a significant change in direction were required, Mr Raab said: "I've been given very clear instructions to deputise for as long as is necessary.

"As is normal, the collective responsibility lies with full cabinet.

"I have total confidence in the arrangements that the Prime Minister has put in place."

Plans to extend the current lockdown situation have not yet been made according to Mr Raab, as the UK is "not yet there".

"We'll take any decision based on the scientific evidence at that time," he said.

"We've got a long weekend coming up, we understand people are making big sacrifices to help tackle this virus. It is helping.

"The worst thing to do now would be to take our foot off the pedal and lose what we have made."

However, when asked about the possibility of a three-week review into the lockdown - as had previously been outlined - Mr Raab said that the UK was not at that stage either.

"We've levelled with everyone from the outset," he said.

"We've been as transparent as possible.

"We're not at the stage to make any decision on this yet."

He reiterated that any decision would be evidence-based.

Joining Mr Raab at the briefing was Sir Patrick Vallance, chief scientific adviser.

Sir Patrick spoke of the substantial reduction in the use of all transport across the country - both public and personal- which he said had meant that the disease has not spread as quickly.

"The UK is on track, roughly a few weeks behind France in terms of deaths", said Sir Patrick.

"We'd expect these numbers to start coming down in a few days."

Also at the briefing was Chief Medical Adviser Chris Whitty, who said that the UK was experiencing a higher growth in the death rate than that in Germany.

Asked why, he said: "We know Germany got ahead with their testing for the virus and we have things to learn from that."

For the UK to follow suit, the government may need to make good on their promised 100,000 daily tests by the end of the month.

"I hope people understand that we are striving every sinew to get these tests," said Mr Raab.

"The 100,000 per day target still stands."