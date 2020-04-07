A NUMBER of Gwent NHS staff who tested positive for coronavirus were given the wrong test results and told they were negative.

Between eight and 10 frontline staff tested for Coronavirus in the Aneurin Bevan |University Health Board (ABUHB) area received the wrong results.

At this time, it is not clear how many people were affected in total, or when the error happened.

The heath board said that the staff had been informed "immediately" and action had been taken already.

Public Health Wales (PHW) have said 10 out of 96 members of staff in a testing group were subject to the "recording error", but ABUHB said only eight people had been affected.

PHW said: "The requestors of the tests were notified in less than 24 hours, and the tests were re-run. A small number of positive cases had been reported as negative, and vice-versa."

The health board has seen the highest numbers of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wales.

A spokesman for the health board said: "As part of our checking process, we identified a local transcribing issue with eight test results that led to us giving staff members wrong results."

The spokesman said the staff were contacted "immediately", and the health board has undertaken a "detailed review" of all staff tests and "taken action to remove any further risk of transcribing errors".