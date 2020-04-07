GWENT Police are appealing to the public for help as they search for a 15-year-old boy who has gone missing.

David Trandafir Marcu was last seen in Blackwood on Sunday, March 29 at around 10pm and officers are “concerned for his welfare”.

The teenager is a Romanian national and has known links to the Cardiff and Wolverhampton areas.

MORE NEWS

He is described as being 5ft 1in tall, of slim build and of a tanned complexion.

He was last seen wearing black pyjama trousers, a grey T-shirt, a plain black padded coat and shoes which are believed to be Crocs.

He has a red scar above his right eye and may have a slight moustache.

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 quoting reference number 2000107426.

You can also direct message them on Facebook or Twitter.