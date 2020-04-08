A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

COLIN MCBLAIN, 33, of Curre Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale, was fined £120 after he admitted stealing his ex-girlfriend’s Ford Focus car.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

The vehicle was recovered.

MICHAEL ROBERTS, 44, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 10 weeks after he pleaded guilty to stealing perfume and clothes from Debenhams and Primark in Newport city centre.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £122 surcharge.

MORE NEWS

KHALIS REYNOLDS, 19, of Highfield Road, Bassaleg, Newport, was fined £120 and ordered to pay £60 costs after he admitted that he failed to comply with his supervision requirements imposed following release from a period of imprisonment.

MARK MATTHEW STEPHEN BOND, 28, of Cwm Celyn Road, Blaina, had the operational period of his suspended jail sentence extended by six months after he admitted failing to comply with his community requirements.

He was initially sent to prison for 14 weeks, suspended for 12 months, for assault.

Bond also has to pay £60 costs.

MICHAEL ANDREW ABDULLAH, 41, of Goldcliff Court, Southville, Cwmbran, was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol from Tesco in Caerphilly, two counts of assault by beating, shoplifting frozen food from Asda in Cwmbran and stealing clothes from TK Maxx on Cardiff’s Newport Road.

He was made the subject of a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £100 in compensation.