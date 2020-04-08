A NEWPORT rock band are set to release their debut album in June.

Everyday Heroes, a hard rock band from the Gwent valleys, will release their first full-length album, A Tale of Sin and Sorrow, on Friday, June 5.

The offering follows their two EPs; 2016’s self-titled debut and 2017’s The Other Side of Nowhere.

Vocalist and guitarist Luke Phillips, 26, and drummer Jay Haines, 25, met in school and bonded of their love of mid-late noughties rock. The origins of the band were formed there but it became a serious project in 2014 with the addition of 28-year-old guitarist Daniel Richards and bassist Lewis Watkins, 23.

A Tale of Sin and Sorrow

Individually, the band are based across Gwent – hailing from Aberbeeg, Cwmfelinfach, Newbridge and Wattsville - but call Newport their home.

Speaking of the album, the band said: “The inspiration for A Tale of Sin and Sorrow came from research into the Camino Pilgrimage in Northwestern Spain, which Dan eventually undertook.

“Many of the albums’ themes and characters imagery draw a direct comparison to the wonderful mythology of this ancient expedition.

“We knew early in we didn’t want to settle for reproducing the same sounds hears on our previous releases, so we placed a special focus on enriching the songs of this album with musical accoutrements, to give them more life and colour than they may have had with only our expected instruments.”

The resulting record contains 11 blues-infused rock tracks filled to the brim with character. It was recorded at Boneyard Recording Studio in Neath by Andrew Francis and Phil Humphreys.

Everyday Heroes have had a promising start prior to their debut album, sharing stages with the likes of Thunder, The Darkness and Stone Broken as well as performing at Steelhouse Festival and Hard Rock Hell festival among many more.