A MOTORBIKE-RIDING drug dealer caught trafficking cocaine on the streets of Newport over the weekend was remanded in custody after he admitted the charge.

Jack O’Neill was arrested in the city’s Maesglas area last weekend, Cardiff Magistrates’ Court was told.

Prosecutor David Cook said: “The police saw the defendant on Sunday evening and when they approached him, he adopted a fighting stance.

“There was something of a scuffle and officers recovered drugs and a mobile phone after they searched him.

“They found nine wraps of cocaine weighing 6.2g and with a potential street value of £430.

“There were 76 messages on the phone and some offering the dealing and delivery of drugs.”

The 20-year-old, of Brynglas Court, Newport, pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine with intent to supply and resisting arrest.

He also admitted riding a motorbike with no insurance on Maesglas Avenue and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

The offences were committed on Sunday, April 5.

Ben Waters, defending, said there would be no application for bail on behalf of his client.

His lawyer told the court that the defendant was of clean character with no previous convictions recorded against him.

An application for a report to be prepared by the Probation Service was made and O’Neill’s sentence was adjourned.

He was remanded in custody by Judge David Parsons and the defendant is due to be sentenced on May 19.