A NEWPORT man is putting his best foot forward to raise money to support NHS workers during the coronavirus lockdown.

Rhys Morgan has run numerous half marathons in his life, but his latest challenge is a step up.

Rhys Morgan

Mr Morgan, who now lives in Cardiff, will be completing seven half marathons in seven days, running various routes near his home in order to comply with the government’s social distancing guidelines.

“I have done similar things but nothing as big as this,” he said.

“In 2019 a good friend and I cycled 300 miles throughout September in aid of Cancer Research raising more than £1,000 between us.

“I have never run back-to-back half marathons like this, but I'm obsessed with fitness, I love a challenge and pushing myself.”

Mr Morgan, who has also run the Cardiff Half Marathon in the past, is taking on the challenge in aid of the NHS frontline staff keeping us all safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our NHS is and always has been fantastic and full of wonderfully kind people and they need our support now more than ever,” he said.

“They are working around the clock to treat people affected by coronavirus while risking their own lives and I am absolutely humbled by their bravery and dedication.”

Due to social distancing guidelines, Mr Morgan will be completing the half marathons early each morning to reduce the chance of coming into contact with other members of the public.

“I'm usually back at home, drinking a protein shake and sitting in an ice-cold recovery bath before most people are awake,” he said.

To support Morgan’s fundraising efforts, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/ABUHBCovid19