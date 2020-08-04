South Wales Argus
Coronavirus: today's headlines and everything else you need to know

Lockdown will continue into next week, Julie James AM confirms

By Jonathon Hill

Last updated:

    - Lockdown will continue after Monday, Julie James AM confirms.
  • - Boris Johnson remains in intensive care for second day, but stand-in PM Dominic Raab says he is still 'in good spirits'.
  • - 19 more people have died with coronavirus in Wales, meaning the total number of deaths has now surpassed 200.
  • - Public Health Wales have reported 291 new cases of covid-19, taking the number of confirmed cases up to 3,790.

