Coronavirus: today's headlines and everything else you need to know

Lockdown will continue into next week, Julie James AM confirms
- - Lockdown will continue after Monday, Julie James AM confirms.
- - Boris Johnson remains in intensive care for second day, but stand-in PM Dominic Raab says he is still 'in good spirits'.
- - 19 more people have died with coronavirus in Wales, meaning the total number of deaths has now surpassed 200.
- - Public Health Wales have reported 291 new cases of covid-19, taking the number of confirmed cases up to 3,790.
