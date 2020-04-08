TWO high street retailers in Monmouthshire have ensured that children of key workers will still be afforded an Easter experience.

Wilkinson's Magor depot, and W.H Smith's at Bristol's Cribbs Causeway handed over Easter eggs to 180 children in Abergavenny, Rogiet, Chepstow, Caldicot, Monmouth and Raglan.

The children are being supervised by school-based staff across the county, but over the Easter holidays they will be replaced by staff redeployed from the council's MonLife service at Deri View Primary School and Dewstow Primary School.

Cllr Richard John, Monmouthshire’s cabinet member for children, young people and MonLife, said: “I’m very grateful to both organisations for providing Easter eggs to those pupils within our seven key worker hub schools.

"These will be much appreciated I’m sure when they open them on Easter Sunday.

"I’d also like to thank our wonderful school staff who have successfully adapted to a new form of working in premises other than those in which are normally based while observing practices relating to social distancing.

"This guarantees that key workers may be confident their children can continue their education overseen by experienced and proficient personnel. I’m also sure that the skills MonLife staff will bring to the schools over the holidays will keep the children fully engaged.”