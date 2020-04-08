A NEW centralised phone line for dealing with enquiries about food bank parcels in Caerphilly County Borough has been set up.

The county borough council’s community regeneration team will operate the new system, which focuses on centralising a phone line hub for food parcel enquiries.

This will work alongside other duties including issuing food bank vouchers, coordinating donations and managing deliveries.

So far the regeneration team has delivered 112 food parcels.

The regeneration team also delivers employment support for businesses looking to recruit additional staff.

This includes identifying employees with transferable skills to help essential services such as construction of the new hospital in Llanfrechfa, food production and retail.

The council’s deputy leader Cllr Sean Morgan said: “The current period of crisis presents challenges for us all, but we recognise that for some of our residents it will be particularly difficult.

“The work of the community regeneration team over the past two weeks demonstrates the council’s dedication to support residents during these unprecedented circumstances, as well as its ability to adapt and react its services to meet changing needs.

“As well as supporting individuals, the team’s work is also having an impact on the wider community by helping to meet essential labour market demand during this difficult time.

“I would also like to thank the county borough’s amazing food bank volunteers, colleagues at the council’s housing department for donating money to purchase food, as well as our engineering and fleet management teams for use of their vehicles.”

Anyone in the county borough in need of a food bank parcel or know of someone who is, can contact the team on 07825634157 or 07720948030 between 8.30am to 2.30pm Monday to Friday.

The regeneration team can also be contacted through emailing communityregen@caerphilly.gov.uk.