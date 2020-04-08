A 26-YEAR-old man from Newport has been sentenced to four-and-a-half-years imprisonment after being convicted for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Murtaza Ali was sentenced after pleading guilty to the offence.

He was found by police and arrested in a hire vehicle with cocaine and crack cocaine in his possession.

OIC PC Andrew Rosen said: “During the course of the investigation Ali attempted to put the blame of his criminality on someone else, failing to take responsibility for his own actions.

"I hope this sentence will deter others from coming engaged in the supply of controlled substances.”