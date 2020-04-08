AN 11-year-old boy from Abergavenny whose father has been forced to live away from the family home during the coronavirus pandemic has made a video with his friends praising the work of NHS frontline staff.

Charlie Thould has not been able to see his father Steffan often due to the nature of his work as a nurse on the intensive care unit at Nevill Hall Hospital.

Due to Charlie’s mother Lauren being asthmatic, the family has not been together for three weeks.

Two weeks ago, Charlie – a keen actor with Orbit Theatre Company in Cardiff – came up with the idea of rallying his friends, who are also children of NHS staff, to put together a music video.

With the help of his mother and second-cousin, Charlie’s idea came off in the form of a video to the tune of Hero by Mariah Carey.

Charlie, who attends Gilwern Primary School, explained why the video means so much to him.

“I haven’t seen dad much lately, but I know he’s working really hard to keep us safe and I wanted to do something for him,” he said.

“Me and my sister Mollie have been quite sad that he has been away, and I told mum that I wanted to do something special for him.

“I’m very proud of what we’ve created; I’m proud of my friends and also my mum who helped me put it together.

“It was difficult to do the video, so I’d also like to say thank you to mum’s cousin who helped us a lot with that.”

Lauren Thould, Charlie’s mother, added: “Charlie loves theatre and he’s such a busy boy usually. He’s gone from being really busy to not having much to do, which has been tough for him.

“It’s been a good way for him to stay busy and stay engaged with his friends from acting school.”

The video has now gained nearly 3,000 views on Youtube, and has gathered lots of attention on social media.

You can watch the video by visiting on Youtube here.