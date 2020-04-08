THE WHOLE of Gwent is set to bask in warm weather over the next couple of days, but remember: stay at home.

With every part of the region set to see highs of between 19 and 20 degrees celcius according to The Met Office, it may be tempting to break lockdown rules.

But apart from daily exercise - which can be a walk or a run - and essential trips, you should not leave your home.

Here's the forecast for the next three days.

WEDNESDAY

Newport - A high of 17c (4pm)

Torfaen - A high of 16c (4pm)

Monmouthshire - A high of 16c (4pm)

Blaenau Gwent - A high of 16c (4pm)

Caerphilly - A high of 16c (4pm)

THURSDAY

Newport - A high of 20c (4pm)

Torfaen - A high of 19c (4pm)

Monmouthshire - A high of 20c (4pm)

Blaenau Gwent - A high of 19c (4pm)

Caerphilly - A high of 20c (4pm)

(Temperatures are set to soar on Friday. Picture: Ben Gasson)

FRIDAY

Newport - A high of 20c (4pm)

Torfaen - A high of 20c (4pm)

Monmouthshire - A high of 19c (4pm)

Blaenau Gwent - A high of 19c (4pm)

Caerphilly - A high of 19c (4pm)

Elen, a junior doctor at the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport, said: "We are all urging you to please stay at home and look after each other and keep us safe."

The doctor, who works on the Respiratory High Care Unit, added: "We are all working very hard here at the moment to keep patients safe."

Operational Support Superintendent, Glyn Fernquest has also asked people of Gwent to stay at home.

“This week we will be stepping up our response to enforcement. If you do decide to go out, you may be approached by one of our officers. Expect them to talk to you about why you have decided to travel by any means.

“It is important that we do this, by educating our communities on the importance of staying at home and following non-essential travel restrictions, we can save lives."

Superintendent Fernquest added: “Those who continue to challenge and not immediately return to their home will be issued with enforcement action using policing powers.

“This is a national emergency and we need people to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.”