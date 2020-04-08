GWENT Police are appealing for information following an alleged burglary that took place in Newport.

The incident occurred around 6.30pm on Monday February 17 on Ringwood Avenue in Newport.

It was reported that during the burglary, the homeowner returned and realised that there was someone in the house.

Soon after, a man came down the stairs and allegedly threatened the homeowner with a knife. The owner was left unhurt but shaken by the incident.

The offender then left the property with a large quantity of cash and jewellery, and police believe that he then met with a woman and turned right onto Chepstow Road, walking past The Man of Gwent pub in the direction of Tesco Express/Filling Station.

Officers are investigating the incident and are particularly interested in speaking to the two people pictured in the CCTV who they believe may be able to help them with their enquiries.

Anyone with any information regarding the burglary should contact Gwent Police on 101 quoting the ref number 2000059746.

Alternatively, you can direct message Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter page or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.