LOCKDOWN rules in Wales will continue into next week at least, a Welsh Government minister has said.

When the UK-wide lockdown rules were announced, prime minister Boris Johnson said they would be reviewed every three weeks.

Next Monday, April 13, marks three weeks since the announcement - but, speaking at a press conference today, the Welsh Government housing and local government minister Julie James said this was too soon to lift the lockdown, and the rules would remain in force in Wales into the start of next week - and possibly further.

A more formal announcement on the continuation of lockdown guidelines will be given soon.

"These are extraordinary times, and we've taken these measures because by working together we can slow the speed of the coronavirus," Mrs James said.

"We will definitely be extending the guidelines, and more formal restrictions will be announced within the next few days. What I do know is that the measures will definitely stay in force after Monday."

With the Easter weekend coming up, Mrs James also reiterated the importance of abiding by the rules.

"There are signs that these measures are having an impact," she said. "Our decisions taken this weekend will impact our lives in the future. We have seen people flouting the guidelines so far in all four parts of Wales, but on the whole we have seen a brilliant reaction from the public."

She also admitted that strains on supermarkets regarding supermarket delivery services have now become too much, and vulnerable people will not be able to get the delivery slots they want.

"We've had extensive conversations with supermarkets reiterating that where possible, shielded (vulnerable) people can have delivery slots prioritised," she added.

"Food boxes are being delivered directly to people, that system is not yet fully rolled out but will be very quickly.

"The numbers of vulnerable people are very unlikely to get their delivery slot of their choice. Where possible people should have others going to the supermarket for them.

"We have to understand the scale of this - there are 88,000 vulnerable people across Wales."