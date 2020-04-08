AN operation to combat the illegal use of vehicles in Caerphilly county has resulted in the seizure of seven vehicles by Gwent Police officers.

On Tuesday the Argus reported that numerous vehicles had been seized after a four-pronged crackdown by police over the weekend.

The operation, which was similar to the crackdown on illegal off-road biking in Newport as part of Operation Harley last year, took place on Sunday, April 5 at the Cwmcarn and Mynydd Machen mountains.

The operational team used a drone and an operational support vehicle, with ranged CCTV, in a bid to pinpoint those participating in illegal off-road biking at the two locations.

In addition to the seven vehicles seized by officers for riding illegally, Gwent Police issued four notices to motorists who were using vans to bring vehicles onto the mountainside.

READ MORE:

Andrew Boucher, sergeant for the Caerphilly Central neighbourhood policing team and the operation commander, said: “This zero tolerance operation responded to illegal activity on our mountainsides that not only causes massive environmental damage to our beautiful countryside but affects the lives of those who live there.

“Illegal off-road biking is never acceptable and we are committed to tackling this through our problem-oriented policing plan, which the ‘Your Voice’ priorities have helped to shape.

“The force is aware that this particular issue has existed for years in these areas. But I want to stress that, at this challenging time, this behaviour is especially inconsiderate when many members of our communities are staying home to protect the NHS and save lives.”

An operation to combat the illegal use of vehicles in Caerphilly has resulted in the seizure of seven vehicles by officers.



The operation took place on Sunday 5 April at the Cwmcarn and Mynydd Machen mountains.



🔗 https://t.co/wtCUeJXUOz pic.twitter.com/OuZGeNndwe — Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) April 8, 2020

Amanda Blakeman, the force’s deputy chief constable, said: “We understand this is a difficult time for all people. The vast majority of our communities are adhering to the guidance and we are grateful to the real difference they are making.

“A small minority are continuing to go against these guidelines, participating in activities like these for example. It has to stop.

“Those who carry on defying the government advice may face enforcement action, in line with our powers. There can be no excuses.

“It is now more important than ever that we all continue to play our part in keeping our communities safe and protecting the vulnerable and the NHS. Please stay at home to help save lives.”