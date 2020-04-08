AVON and Somerset Police are appealing for information relating to a missing 60-year-old man with connections to Caerphilly.

Philip Runacres, who the police say is vulnerable, went missing from the Heathfield Close area of Bath on March 9.

He's described as a white man, five-foot and nine-inches tall, of medium build, with blue eyes, glasses and short dark hair which is greying.

It is not known what he was wearing when he was last seen, but he had a black rucksack.

He regularly goes into Bristol city centre and Bath.

He's known to drink alcohol regularly and may appear withdrawn.

Anyone that sees Mr Runacres should contact the police on 101, quoting reference number 5220059838.