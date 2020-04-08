THIRTY-THREE more people have died with coronavirus in Wales, meaning 245 have now passed away with the disease.

Two hundred and eighty-four new cases of covid-19 have been reported in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 4,073, although the true number of cases is likely to be higher.

In Gwent, the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board reported 51 new cases of covid-19.

Caerphilly saw the biggest rise in the region with 18 new cases, followed by Torfaen with 11.

Newport and Blaenau Gwent both have nine new cases, with four people from Monmouthshire testing positive.

The Cardiff and Vale Health Board saw the biggest 24-hour rise, reporting 71 new cases.

- Location of all confirmed cases in Wales

Dr Robin Howe, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: “We offer our condolences to families and friends affected, and we ask those reporting on the situation to respect patient confidentiality.

“Public Health Wales has conducted more than 15,000 tests for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) on more than 13,000 individuals since the start of this outbreak."

Dr Howe said case numbers would be “lower than usual” on Thursday as officials move back the time when they count new cases.

MORE NEWS:

It comes as a Welsh Government minister said lockdown rules will continue into at least next week.

When the UK-wide lockdown rules were announced, prime minister Boris Johnson said they would be reviewed every three weeks.

(The lockdown will continue through Easter Weekend in Wales. Picture: PA.)

Next Monday, April 13, marks three weeks since the announcement - but, speaking at a press conference today, the Welsh Government housing and local government minister Julie James said this was too soon to lift the lockdown, and the rules would remain in force in Wales into the start of next week - and possibly further.