IF YOU’RE planning a weekly supermarket shop, it might help to know when the quietest times to go are.

With supermarkets among the few retailers allowed to stay open during the lockdown, it is only naturally that many are busier than usual.

And aside from the social distancing measures you should adopt, another way you can also minimise the risk of spreading or catching germs, is to shop at a quieter time.

So, we’ve trawled through Google visiting data for the main supermarkets – Tesco, Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Aldi and Lidl - in Newport to give a guide for the best times to do your grocery shopping.

And though the data pertains to individual stores in Newport, the shopping patterns are likely to be mirrored across most stores.

Tesco Extra, Spytty Retail Park

(Tesco's peak footfall is on Saturday. Picture: Google Maps.)

The best time to go to Tesco is between 8am and 10am and after 4pm on Monday - Thursday.

Google’s visiting data suggests these times are “usually not too busy”.

However, if you leave your shopping until Friday you can expect it to be busy from 11am until 6pm.

And on Saturdays, the peak time for footfall is 1pm, which is “as busy as it gets,” Google says.

The store is closed on Sunday.

Read more: Student from Ebbw Vale donates week's wages at Iceland to buy chocolates for NHS staff

(Asda's peak footfall is on Saturday, from 11am until 4pm. Picture: Google Maps.)

Asda Superstore, Pencarn Way

The best time to go to Asda appear to be between 8am and 11am on Monday – Wednesday.

Footfall then drops off at around 5pm on these days.

It then becomes gradually busier on Thursday, with Google saying it is “usually a little busy” from 11am until 6pm.

On Fridays, the store is busy from 10am and “as busy as it gets” around 1pm.

And on Saturday footfall peaks from 11am to 4pm.

The store is closed on Sunday.

Read more: Doctor explains why we should not use gloves at supermarket

Sainsbury’s, Albany Street

(Sainsbury's footfall throughout the week is "usually not too busy". Picture: Google Maps.)

Google suggests that from Monday – Friday, traffic at the store is “usually not too busy” regardless of what time you shop.

However, throughout the week, footfall does rise slightly from around 11am until 3pm.

Naturally, Saturday sees the shop’s peak business.

It is “as busy as it gets” from 11am until 4pm.

The store is closed on Sunday.

Read more: Sainsbury's lifts restrictions on thousands of products

Morrisons, Orb Drive

(Morrisons sees a high footfall on Saturday. Picture: Google Maps.)

Morrisons follows a similar pattern to Tesco’s.

The store is “usually not too busy” from 8am to 11am and from 4pm onwards on weekdays.

And while Friday sees a slightly higher footfall, it still doesn’t get really busy until Saturday.

From 12pm until 2pm on Saturday, it is “as busy as it gets”, says Google.

It is closed on Sunday.

Read more: How to stay safe in a supermarket during coronavirus lockdown

Lidl, Usk Way

(Lidl is busy on Saturdays. Picture: Google Maps.)

On Monday and Tuesday, from 10am to 6pm, the store is “usually a little busy”, Google says.

So, the best time to shop on these days appears to be before 10am and after 6pm.

On Wednesdays, it is “usually not so busy” throughout the day, though there is increased footfall during midday.

And on Thursday it is “usually a little busy” from 11am until 7pm, with the same pattern replicated for Friday.

On Saturdays, it is usually busy throughout the day, with footfall peaking at 1pm.

It is closed on Sunday.

Read more: Boots may only allow customers to shop for ‘essential items’ - here’s why

Aldi, Spytty Road

(Aldi does not follow the same pattern as other supermarkets. Picture: Google Maps.)

From Monday to Friday, it is “usually a little busy” from 10am until 4m, with quietest times either side of this.

Aldi does not follow the same pattern as other supermarkets, with Google say it is “usually not too busy” throughout Saturday.

Read more: Aldi launch Baby and Toddler special event with home delivery - full details

It is closed on Sunday.