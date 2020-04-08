TWO people have been arrested after reports of a disturbance in Risca prompted a large-scale police operation.
At 2.11pm, police were called to a disturbance on Thistle Way, Risca.
Witnesses report seeing four police cars and an ambulance.
(The road was closed for an extended perio this afternoon. Picture: Elizabeth Birt.)
A 24-year-old man from Newport has been arrested on suspicion of affray.
And a 33-year-old woman from Risca has been arrested on suspicion of wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.
Both are currently in police custody.
(Police are still at the scene. Picture: Elizabeth Birt.)
The road was closed for an extended period this afternoon as police declared the area a crime scene.
