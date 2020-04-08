TWO people have been arrested after reports of a disturbance in Risca prompted a large-scale police operation.

At 2.11pm, police were called to a disturbance on Thistle Way, Risca.

Witnesses report seeing four police cars and an ambulance.

(The road was closed for an extended perio this afternoon. Picture: Elizabeth Birt.)

A 24-year-old man from Newport has been arrested on suspicion of affray.

And a 33-year-old woman from Risca has been arrested on suspicion of wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.

Both are currently in police custody.

Read more: Mum killed in wrong way M4 crash had drunk ‘considerable’ amount of alcohol and taken cocaine

Read more: Motorbike-riding drug dealer admits trafficking cocaine

(Police are still at the scene. Picture: Elizabeth Birt.)

The road was closed for an extended period this afternoon as police declared the area a crime scene.