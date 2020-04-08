A KEY worker who makes “vital” medical equipment had his motorbike “stolen” in broad daylight.

Simon Horner’s yellow Aprilla RS motorbike was allegedly “lifted up” and put in a flat-bed truck, his partner Rebecca Davies said.

The couple did not take out fully comprehensive insurance on the vehicle due to financial restrictions, and cannot afford to buy a new one.

It means Ms Davies has to wake her young daughter up very early to take her partner to work, as he works irregular shift patterns.

Mr Horner makes “vital medical equipment” at Thermo Fisher, she said.

“I am devastated. I don’t why anyone would do this.”

The motorbike was reportedly stolen on Gladstone Road, Cross Keys, on Saturday April 4, at around 12.15pm, police said.

“Our neighbour took a photograph,” Ms Davies said.

“She thought it looked suspicious as they had masks on.

“We are so thankful that the neighbour took the photograph because now we have a lead.”

(A neighbour took a picture of the alleged incident.)

The couple have had to cancel their wedding and honeymoon because of the lockdown and now this third incident has left them “heartbroken”.

“He (Simon) has worked so hard over the last four years to pay for the bike he has always wanted.

“We still have to pay the finance on it.

“Why couldn’t they have left it alone?”

Read more: Man charged after alleged city centre assault on paramedic in Newport

Read more: Newport man sentenced after admitting Class A drugs offence

(The couple have had to cancel their wedding and honeymoon because the coronavirus.)

The family have set up a donation page - which you can find here or clicking here facebook.com/donate/284121182576893/– to pay for a new bike.

“We would just be so grateful – even if somebody could loan him a bike.”

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a theft of a motorbike from an address in Gladstone Road, Cross Keys, on Saturday 4 April at around 12.15pm.

“The bike is described as a yellow Aprilla RS – registration plate MX16HBL."

(The bike is a bright yellow Aprilla RS.)

The spokesman added: “A white Ford Transit van, believed to be using a cloned registration plate, was seen in the area at the time of the incident and officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have information about this vehicle."

Read more: Prince of Wales Bridge death crash lorry driver ‘lost consciousness’

Read more: Mum killed in wrong way M4 crash had drunk ‘considerable’ amount of alcohol and taken cocaine

“We are appealing for any witnesses or any individuals who may have CCTV footage, dashcam footage from a vehicle on the street or information about this incident to contact Gwent Police on 101, quoting log reference 2000113452.”

You can also contact the force via social media on Facebook and Twitter and you can report any information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.