TODAY'S coronavirus briefing was taken by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak in the continued absence of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

He spoke of Mr Johnson's condition, saying that it was improving and that he was sitting up and engaging.

Mr Sunak was joined by Angela McLean, deputy chief scientific advisor, and Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director.

During the briefing, Mr Sunak said that the charity sector had 'not been forgotten'. He outlined an extensive package of financial support which was being put in place to support the many charities operating across the UK.

"There are nearly 170,000 charities in the UK," he said.

"We won't be able to match every pound of funding they'd have received this year, but the right answer for many charities will be to furlough their employees.

"Many charities are on the front lines, shutting up shop now would be to contravene their entire reason to exist. These charities have never been more needed."

Mr Sunak unveiled plans to offer £750,000 in support for the charity sector.

"These are the unsung heroes, looking after the vulnerable," he said.

"£60m of this will go to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

"Up to £200m will go to hospices.

He also said that the government would match, pound-for-pound, the amount is raised by the Big Night In event.

"The simplest acts can change lives," he said.

"We need that gentleness in our lives.

"It gives up hope and reminds us we depend on each other."

Mr Sunak reiterated that the goal of the government is to slow the spread and said 'unprecedented' action' has already been taken to protect lives and protect the NHS.

232,708 people have now been tested for the disease with 60734 of those testing positive.

The number of deaths in the UK now stands at 7,097.

NHS national medical director Stephen Powis said, in response to questions about Chris Whitty's comments yesterday relating to testing levels in Germany: "It's important that all countries learns from each other.

"Other countries will want to learn from us, modelling and prediction for example."

Ms McLean said: "In terms of modelling, that's something we're happy to offer other countries."

As yet, there is no indication as to when the lockdown will be lifted.

Mr Sunak said: "I don't want to speculate on this, it's not helpful at this time."