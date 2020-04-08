DETECTIVES are appealing for witnesses after two dogs died following a suspected arson attack.

Gwent Police says they received a report of what could be a deliberate fire at a farm in the Caerphilly area.

A force spokesperson said: “We received a report of an incident of arson at an address in Abertysswg, near the Tan y Graig Farm, at around 7.40am on Tuesday 7 April.

“During the incident, a number of outbuildings were destroyed, resulting in around £30,000 of damage, and two dogs have died as a result of the fire.

“A 25-year-old man from the Abertysswg area has been arrested on suspicion of assault and sending malicious communications.

“He has been charged with assault, sending malicious communications and threats to cause damage.

“We are appealing for any witnesses or any individuals who may have CCTV footage, dashcam footage from a vehicle on the street or information about this incident to contact Gwent Police on 101, quoting log reference 2000116545.

“You can also contact the force via social media on Facebook and Twitter and you can report any information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”