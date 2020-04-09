CONTROVERSIAL plans for temporary accommodation in Rhymney have been given the green light.

Caerphilly council has approved plans to use part of a building on Victoria Road in Rhymney as a six-bed home of multiple occupancy (HMO).

There will be no external or changes to the HMO.

MORE NEWS:

The HMO will comprise a double room with a kitchenette, six bedrooms, a communal kitchen, a store room and a bathroom.

However, objections have been raised over who would occupy the building.

Concerns were raised over the welfare of families in the area and issues with the building.

According to the objections the building “was previously deemed as being unfit for habitation due to asbestos,” the change of use would generate air quality issues because of additional traffic and there would be more waste and litter.

In the delegated report the officers at Caerphilly council said: “There is no evidence to suggest that the proposed use will equate to increased criminal activity.

“If such issues occur where anti-social activity or crime takes place then it is for the police to deal with such matters.”

The report also said “it is not considered that the proposal will raise any significant traffic movements above the authorised use of the building.”