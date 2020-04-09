A GWENT hospice has said it is “thrilled” by the response to an urgent fundraising appeal – but there is a long way to go before it can escape the “most challenging situation” in its history.

Earlier this week the Argus reported St David's Hospice care had found itself in serious financial peril after being forced to close all its shops and cancel its busy calendar of fundraising events due to the coronavirus pandemic – effectively wiping out 70 per cent of the charity’s income.

Following a heartfelt appeal for aid earlier this week, members of the public have already donated more than £27,000 to the appeal.

But, with the coronavirus crisis expected to cause a spike in referrals over the coming weeks, St David’s is urging donors to continue to give generously and keep its services running.

“The response to our Justgiving appeal from the local community has been very encouraging,” Emma Saysell, the charity’s chief executive, said.

“We’re thrilled with the support we have received so far - but must emphasise that we do need this fundraising to continue."

Ms Saysell said demand for the charity’s specialist care services was growing faster than expected – and was likely to become even greater in the coming weeks.

By yesterday afternoon, the St David’s appeal had received £27,000, with a further £4,000 pledged in Gift Aid.

But the charity is a long way short of recovering the nearly £3.5 million annual income lost due to the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

The importance of the charity’s work is reflected in the touching messages left online by donors, many of whom have had relatives cared for by the hospice.

“Such a fantastic place, they do amazing work and do a wonderful job of looking after their patients,” one donor wrote. “Forever thankful for the care and support they gave my uncle.”

Another donor called St David’s “an amazing charity [with] such dedication to all its patients”, and another said: “You’re there for your patients and their families when they’re facing the hardest times in their lives.”

Ms Saysell said: “We really can’t thank our supporters enough for what they have done so far but would urge anyone considering making a donation, or looking to add to what they’ve already given, to become regular donors to the Justgiving page, as our need is as urgent as ever.”

You can donate online at: www.justgiving.com/campaign/stdavidscovid19