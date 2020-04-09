A CITY primary school has been given a clean bill of health in its Estyn inspection.

Following an inspection in January, Ringland Primary was rated 'Good' on Standards, 'Good' on Wellbeing and Attitudes to Learning, 'Good' on Teaching and Learning Experiences, 'Excellent' on Care, Support and Guidance and 'Good' on Leadership and Management.

Chairwoman of the school's governors Cllr Laura Lacey said: “I’m proud to be chair at such a wonderful school and the dedication and hard work by all staff is shown in this report from Estyn.

"Ringland is lucky to have such a wonderful school where children of all abilities thrive and are made to feel safe. Well done everyone.”

And Newport East AM John Griffiths praised the school.

"It’s a reflection of the hard work being done by the staff and children at the school," he said. "I am also pleased the inspectors have recognised the strong leadership by the headteacher Miss Bowden and her passion for the community.

"I have seen this when I have worked with her and the children on a number of initiatives to promote cycling locally.

“As a grandparent I also know there’s a lot of pressure on young people in today’s world – especially at school.

"That’s why it’s really encouraging to see Estyn rating Ringland’s Care, Support and Guidance as Excellent. If any of the children are feeling anxious, it’s great to know they can get the emotional support they need from the staff at all times.”