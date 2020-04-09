A MAN is to stand trial after he denied sexually assaulting a female paramedic at a Gwent hospital.

Neil Jones, 37, of Brookland Road, Pontymister, Risca, pleaded not guilty to the alleged sex attack at Newport’s Royal Gwent Hospital.

The offence is claimed to have taken place in February.

Jones appeared in the dock at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court.

The prosecution was represented by Rob Simpkins and the defendant by Darren Bishop.

Jones was remanded in custody by Judge Shomon Khan.

His trial date has not yet been fixed.