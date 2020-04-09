AFTER weeks stuck in the house, you may be running out of things to keep your children occupied.
Fear not – help is coming.
From next week we will be featuring a special pull-out section packed with puzzles designed specifically for youngsters.
Only Kids Allowed is a weekly eight-page supplement full of fun quizzes, puzzles and other activities which should keep children busy for hours.
Make sure you get your copy of Monday’s Argus.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment