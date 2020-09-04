South Wales Argus
Coronavirus: today's headlines and everything else you need to know

By Jonathon Hill

    - Lockdown will be extended beyond Monday, First Minister for Wales Mark Drakeford has confirmed.
  • - 33 more people die with coronavirus in Wales, and there are 51 new recorded cases in Gwent.
  • - Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced £750m in financial support for UK charities.
  • - Prime Minister Boris Johnson is "improving" after two nights in intensive care with coronavirus.

