GWENT Police are appealing for information following a suspected burglary in Brynmawr.
The alleged incident happened on Brook Street on March 11, 2020, at some point between 11am and 3.30pm.
The police would like to speak with the two people shown in the pictures.
If you think you can help the police with their investigation, you should call 101 or message them on Facebook or Twitter, quoting reference number 200088381.
