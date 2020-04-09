A LETTER sent by first minister Mark Drakeford and signed by Wales' emergency and health services has called on the Welsh public to "stay at home and save lives" over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

Health minister Vaughan Gething and chief medical officer Frank Atherton join the NHS, the police, fire and ambulance services, charities, councils and voluntary organisations as signatories to the letter to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

The letter "to the people of Wales", reads: "As the Easter bank holiday approaches, we have one message for everyone. Stay home and save lives.

"Our public services are working around the clock to care for and keep people safe during the coronavirus pandemic. Frontline workers are putting our health and care first, every day.

"We must continue to do everything we can to support them; to protect our NHS and to save lives.

"Stay at home and help stop the virus spreading.

"We know it’s hard and we want to thank you for sticking to the rules. There are some early signs this is having a positive impact but there’s still a long way to go. We know that staying at home for long periods is difficult and families all over Wales are making many sacrifices every day.

"Most people are doing just this, but it’s really frustrating to see some people flouting the rules and putting other people at risk. We are taking action to stop this happening.

"These rules are there to protect you and your loved ones. For most people the virus will cause a mild illness, but there’s a large number of people – children, adults and grandparents – who are at risk of serious illness if they are exposed.

"Sadly, a lot of people have already died after catching coronavirus. Families across Wales have lost loved ones to this virus – if we don’t act now, even more deaths will follow.

"Our actions and decisions over the Easter bank holiday weekend, and in the coming weeks and months, will shape Wales for years to come.

"Please – stay home and save lives."

Other signatories include chief constable fof Gwent Police Pam Kelly, Gwent's Police and Crime Commissioner Jeff Cuthbert and leader of the Welsh Local Government Association Cllr Andrew Morgan, signing on behalf of all 22 of Wales' councils.