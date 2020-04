UPDATE 9.28AM: The road has now re-opened, but delays remain.

THE A449 Southbound has been closed due to a police incident.

As a result of the incident traffic is moving slowly from the A472 (Usk Interchange, Llangeview) to M4 Junction 24 (Coldra).

The road was closed at around 8.30am this morning and remains closed to all vehicles.

More updates to follow.