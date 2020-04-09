WELSH rockers the Manic Street Preachers, formed in Blackwood, have announced two shows in December – one which will be free for NHS staff in thanks for their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Both shows will be held at Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena, with the first, on Friday, December 4, free to all NHS staff, while all profits from the second show the following night will go to NHS Wales charities.

The band, who have championed the NHS for many years, said: “We wanted to do something to show our appreciation, love and respect for the NHS and its amazing brave workers.

MORE NEWS:

“One free show and one fundraising show seemed the best way for us to express our deep gratitude for all their heroic work”.

Tickets are available from Friday, April 10 at 7pm and applications must only be made by the NHS member of staff who must bring their valid NHS or Primary Care Trust I.D card (originally format, no photocopies) to the show.

All tickets will carry the name of the person who made the booking, and this must match the name that is on the NHS or Primary Care Trust I.D card or admission will be refused.