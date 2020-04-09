A DECISION to reject plans for dog breeding kennels in Ebbw Vale – which were opposed by more than 20,000 people – has been overturned by a planning inspector and now looks set to go ahead.

A petition against the plans to convert a former stable into 30 kennels at Star Fields in Mountain Road was signed by 21,430 objectors, voicing concerns over animal welfare.

Protestors against plans for dog breeding kennels in Ebbw Vale gather outside the council offices. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

But Blaenau Gwent council’s decision to reject the scheme in October has now been overturned after an appeal was lodged.

Vanessa Waddon, founder of the Hope Rescue charity which opposed the scheme, said the news will come as a “huge disappointment” to thousands of people.

In his report, planning inspector Paul Selby said he did not “underestimate the strength of feeling” by those who had objected – but said animal welfare concerns were not a planning consideration.

“My attention has been drawn to issues associated with third-party sales at ‘puppy farms’, which is the focus of potential legislation dubbed ‘Lucy’s Law’,” he said.

“However such ethical and moral considerations are not material to this planning decision.”

L-R - Hope Rescue founder Vanessa Waddon, councillor Lisa Winnett and Alison Jakob, a volunteer at Hope Rescue

Lucy’s Law is new legislation, named after a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel rescued from a breeding farm in Wales, banning third-party sales of puppies, intended to stamp out so-called ‘puppy farms’. It comes into force in England this month – and while it is yet to be confirmed when it will come into force in Wales - it has been backed by Blaenau Gwent council.

Mr Selby also said there is “nothing to indicate” that the building is “inadequately constructed” so that the welfare of dogs could not be secured.

“Consequently there is little risk that allowing the appeal would be reputationally harmful to the local area or to Wales, as some have claimed,” the report said.

Councillors were warned by planning officers over rejecting the plans for animal welfare reasons, and instead cited the visual impact of the development on a Special Landscape Area as their reason for refusal.

But Mr Selby said the kennels would have a “minor visual impact” and concluded the use is “not perceived as inappropriate to its context.”

The approval is subject to conditions though, including that no dogs shall be bought or sold on site, and that the number of dogs will not be more than 25 at any time.

An application for costs in relation to the council decision was rejected, as the inspector said the local authority was able to “reasonably substantiate its case.”

Ms Waddon said: “We are extremely disappointed by the decision although we are not surprised as we were aware animal welfare is not a material consideration for planning.

“The battle is not over yet though as the applicant still has to apply for a breeding licence which will be down to Blaenau Gwent council.”

The charity, which operates across Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent, has launched a crisis appeal due to the financial impact of coronavirus with details at hoperescue.org.uk.