GWENT Police are investigating and appealing for witnesses following a disturbance on Thistle Way, Risca at approximately 2pm yesterday afternoon, Wednesday April 8.

Officers attended and three people were arrested.

A 24-year-old man from Newport was arrested on suspicion of affray, and a 33-year old-woman and a 33-year-old man, both from Risca, were arrested on suspicion of wounding/inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent. They all remain in police custody at this time.

A 38-year-old woman is currently receiving medical treatment for internal injuries, not believed to be life threatening.

Officers are keen to speak to any witnesses of the incident and anyone who may have been in the Ty Sign area of Risca yesterday who has dashcam footage.

If you can help the police with their investigation, call 101 quoting 2000118379, or direct message them via our Facebook or Twitter pages.