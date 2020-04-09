GWENT Police are investigating an incident that took place in the Pill Park area yesterday, Wednesday April 8, at approximately 6pm, where a 20-year-old man was attacked by a group of men.

Police believe the group consisted of approximately eight people.

Police say the victim of the attack had a watch, phone and small amount of money stolen, and sustained facial injuries.

He attended the Royal Gwent Hospital for treatment but has since been released.

Officers are undertaking enquiries, and if you think you can assist them you can contact them on 101, or on direct message via Twitter and Facebook, quoting reference 2000118751.