FORTY-ONE more people have died with the coronavirus in Wales, meaning 286 people have now passed away with the disease.

Public Health Wales also reported 16 new cases of covid-19 in Wales, however the low number is due to a "much shorter period of six hours of testing," they said.

"Case numbers will return to normal on Friday, as we return to 24 hour reporting," Dr Robin Howe, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus outbreak response at PHW said.

The slight increase in cases takes the total figure up to 4,089, although the true number of cases in likely to be higher.

Of the 16 new cases, all but six of them are from the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area, which coveres Gwent.

Newport and Caerphilly saw the biggest rise, with three cases each.

While two people from both Blaenau Gwent and Torfaen tested positive for the disease.

READ MORE:

It comes as NHS Wales chief executive Andrew Goodall said there has been "significant decreases in public transmission".

"I am grateful to the public for complying (with lockdown rules). This is what is making the greatest difference."

(The lockdown is set to continue beyond Easter, the Welsh Government has said, Picture: PA.)

Mr Goodall added that around 50 per cent of Wales' critical care beds are currently available, with one in three occupied by people with the coronavirus.

"We are in a place where we can currently cope with pressure."